OBITUARY | Edwin Fesler

F. Edwin Fesler, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home south of Luther, surrounded by family. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Edwin was born to Floyd and Oleta Herrold Fesler, the second of four children. He played basketball and baseball graduating from Luther Schools in 1952. He attended Oklahoma A&M. He married Patsy Ann Colburn in 1954. Three children were born into this union. To the family and many friends, he was known as Papa.

Edwin was a farmer, rancher, homebuilder, and heavy equipment operator. His most important job was assisting Patsy as a quilting machine operator and repairman. He was a faithful Christian and a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He read the Bible daily. He enjoyed hunting locally and made several trips to Colorado for elk and the Midwest for pheasant. He enjoyed traveling the western US, including Alaska and Canada.

Edwin was predeceased by his parents and his wife Patsy, who died nine days before him. Survivors include sister Helen Fesler Root, Montgomery, TX; brother George (Donna) Fesler, Luther; sister Elsie Fesler (Dave) Estes, Ardmore; daughter Patti Lynn Fesler (Tom) Hall, Luther; Darrell (Pam) Fesler, Meeker; Kent (Natalie) Fesler, Luther; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws.

The family thanks friends and family for visiting during his final weeks. The family also thanks hospice nurses, aides, and workers who saw to his needs during his final days.

The family welcomes friends and family to visitation at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S Main Street, Luther, on Friday, November 11 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Services are Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 am at Luther High School Auditorium with graveside services to follow at the Luther Cemetery.