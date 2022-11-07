Luther Pecan Festival Luther Pecan Festival
CommunityObituary

OBITUARY | Edwin Fesler

30 mins agoLast Updated: November 7, 2022
0 14 1 minute read
Bison Blinds

F. Edwin Fesler, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home south of Luther, surrounded by family.  He was a lifelong resident of the area.

Edwin was born to Floyd and Oleta Herrold Fesler, the second of four children.  He played basketball and baseball graduating from Luther Schools in 1952. He attended Oklahoma A&M. He married Patsy Ann Colburn in 1954. Three children were born into this union. To the family and many friends, he was known as Papa.

Edwin was a farmer, rancher, homebuilder, and heavy equipment operator. His most important job was assisting Patsy as a quilting machine operator and repairman. He was a faithful Christian and a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He read the Bible daily. He enjoyed hunting locally and made several trips to Colorado for elk and the Midwest for pheasant. He enjoyed traveling the western US, including Alaska and Canada.

Edwin was predeceased by his parents and his wife Patsy, who died nine days before him. Survivors include sister Helen Fesler Root, Montgomery, TX; brother George (Donna) Fesler, Luther; sister Elsie Fesler (Dave) Estes, Ardmore; daughter Patti Lynn Fesler (Tom) Hall, Luther; Darrell (Pam) Fesler, Meeker; Kent (Natalie) Fesler, Luther; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws.

The family thanks friends and family for visiting during his final weeks. The family also thanks hospice nurses, aides, and workers who saw to his needs during his final days.

Help Wanted TSD Supply Co. Now Hiring

The family welcomes friends and family to visitation at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S Main Street, Luther, on Friday, November 11 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.  Services are Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 am at Luther High School Auditorium with graveside services to follow at the Luther Cemetery.

Kimberly K MIller – Attorney
30 mins agoLast Updated: November 7, 2022
0 14 1 minute read
Show More
Our Town Eatery
dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

Announcing, Luther Pecan Festival Lineup

November 12, 2019

Turnpike Troubles

February 22, 2016

Prison for former Luther Mayor

March 29, 2017

Oklahoma Covid-19 Numbers, July 10

July 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker