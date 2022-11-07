OBITUARY | Bud Habben

Clyde Allen “Bud” Habben, 84, of Luther, Oklahoma, passed away November 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bud was born June 22, 1938, to William Henry Habben and Mildred Christine Lushbaugh. He grew up Northwest of Luther on the Family Farm and Grade A Dairy and graduated in 1957 from Luther High School.

Bud married Nettie Jean Gathers on October 22, 1960. He worked for W & W Steel in Oklahoma City for 5 years before returning to the family farm to join his dad. After his dad’s death, Bud sold the dairy and continued the family farm and cow/calf operation with his son, granddaughter, and grandson.

Bud served 44 years as a director on the Board of Central Rural Electric Coop and 10 years on the board of the Oklahoma State Association of Electric Cooperatives. Bud was a supporter of the FFA & 4-H and was awarded the Honorary FFA Degree. He was also a member of the Luther Civic Club and the Luther Young Farmers Organization.

Bud is preceded in death by both parents, sister Wilda Pickle and husband Wilbur Pickle, brother-in-law Harold Gathers and wife Della, brother-in-law John Gathers and wife Lois Ann, sister-in-law Norma Poeling and husband Clifford, niece Mickey Jo Cupp, nephew John Vern Gathers and Richard Poeling.

Bud is survived by his wife of 62 years Nettie Jean Habben of the home, son David Allen Habben and wife Mitz of Luther, granddaughter Tessica Taylor and husband JJ of Luther, grandson Del Allen Habben and wife Sabrina of Luther, great-granddaughter Trinity Habben Mitchell of Luther, a very special Cousin Carolyn Habben Taylor of Edmond and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Evansville Cemetery in Meridian, Oklahoma. Viewing and Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 1-6 PM at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S Main, Luther.