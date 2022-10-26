OBITUARY: Patsy Ann Colburn Fesler

Patsy Ann Colburn Fesler, 86, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home south of Luther, surrounded by family. She was a lifelong resident of the area.

Patsy was born to Zack and Pearle Collier Colburn, the third of four children.

She played basketball and graduated from Luther Schools in 1954. She married Edwin Fesler in 1954. While Edwin farmed, she established a loving home as a farmwife. Three children were born into this union.

As the children grew, Patsy began a career in state government as a secretary and then as an administrative assistant at the Department of Transportation. Later she served the Secretary of State, Department of Education and Department of Central Services. She received recognition for excellence in performance and special assignments, including staffing the National Governors Association annual meetings held in the state.

Patsy was a faithful Christian. She read the Bible daily. Her final church home was Sandstone Hills Church of Christ in Edmond.

Patsy greatly enjoyed gatherings and was an excellent cook. At family and group dinners, her dishes emptied first. As for dessert, she often said, “You are not a real Fesler if you don’t like ice cream.” Over the years, she developed considerable quilting skills. She made quilts of the highest quality for family members, friends, and co-workers. She enjoyed traveling, seeing much of the western US, Alaska, and Canada. She read daily newspapers and hundreds of novels. If you asked her, “How are you doing?”, the answer was always, “Just lovely.”

Patsy was predeceased by her parents and brothers Vernon and Duane Colburn. Survivors include: brother Lyndell Colburn, Butler, MO; husband Edwin of the home; daughter Patti Lynn (Tom) Hall, Luther; Darrell (Pam) Fesler, Meeker; Kent (Natalie) Fesler, Luther; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws.

The family thanks family and friends for visits during her final weeks. As a fighter, Patsy did not let cancer overcome her spirit as she recognized and acknowledged family members and friends to the end. The family also thanks hospice nurses, aides, and workers who saw to her needs during those days.

The family welcomes family and friends to visitation at the funeral home Friday, October 28, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Services are Saturday, October 29 at 10:00 am at Luther High School Auditorium with graveside services to follow at Luther Cemetery. Arrangements through Boydston Bailey Funeral Home, Luther.