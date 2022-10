The annual Trunk or Treat in Luther’s business district is happening on “actual” Halloween. The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, along Main Street and Ash. The event is organized by the Luther Parks Commission. Many organizations, families, and businesses participate with decorations and bring LOTS of candy!

We’re looking forward to the costumed kids and a fun community event. Be sure to thank the businesses and organizations that participate, and shop local!