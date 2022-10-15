Luther Pecan Fest Car Show

Tornado Alley Mustangs presents the Luther Pecan Festival Car Show on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Nathaniel and Megan Muntz of Luther are organizing the show that will be located on the corner of Ash (Luther Road) and Main.

Registration will be “day of,” Sat., Nov. 19, from 8 AM – 10 AM.

All makes and models are welcome.

Trophies will be presented at 2 PM.

For more information, email tornadoalleymustangs.

Megan and Nathaniel tell us more about the Car Show.

Nathan and Megan Muntz at their wedding at Broken Horn Ranch in Luther.

LR: Tell us about the car show!

M + N: Our club Tornado Alley Mustangs is hosting the 2022 Car Show at the Luther Pecan Festival. This is our club’s first car show ever and we are hoping for a great turnout!

LR: Tell us about WHY you wanted to organize this event. And why do you like car shows?!

M + N: We wanted to make sure our first car show was a hit, and we all know the Pecan Festival is a great time for all! Car shows are a great way for people to show their prized vehicles and to get to know others with similar interests.

LR: What are you most excited about for the car show?

M + N: We are excited to see all the great cars show up and bring more people to the Pecan Festival!

LR: What should people know who want to come to see?

M + N: Come by and vote for your favorite car, bring your kids to vote too! We’ll start the show at the same time as the Pecan Festival at 10 AM and trophies will be presented at 2 PM

LR: Tell us about the prizes.

M + N: This year, we’ll have Top 10 trophies and 3 Special trophies (Festival Favorite, People’s Choice, and Kid’s Choice)

LR: What’s your favorite kind of car?! 🙂

M + N: Ford Mustang

Visit the Car Show’s FB Event page here.