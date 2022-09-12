Sporting Clays Tournament to Benefit Luther FFA Shotgun Sports

The Luther FFA Skeet and Sporting Clays team had an outstanding showing at last week’s Oklahoma Youth Expo Inaugural Shotgun Sports Contest. The senior shooting team moves on to finals for sporting clays in second place. The junior moves forward to finals in both Sporting Clays and Trap. The season is off to a start and an important event is coming to help fund the teams.

Tournament fees, equipment, ammunition, as well as clays are expensive. That’s why coach Mark Dunn says they are putting the tournament together.

Shooters and sponsors are needed to help the students! Details below for the October 14 Sporting Clays Tournament benefitting Luther FFA Shotgun Sports. Contact Dunn for more information at luthershootingsports@gmail.com.



Fallon Graham, Sydney Mohr, Cadie Loveless, Mattie Loveless, Julissa Factory

Shooting teams are a great way for students to learn skills and leadership, that’s why OYE sponsored the contest.

“The most exciting part of the Inaugural Shotgun Sports Contest was seeing a completely different group of competitors,” OYE’s President of the Onward Foundation, Tyler Norvell said. “These are students who are rooted in agriculture, but they pursue other opportunities within the industry rather than showing livestock, and I believe it’s our job at OYE to provide events for as many students in agriculture as possible,” Norvell said.