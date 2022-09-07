Senior Lunch is Back

Luther Pecan Festival Luther Pecan Festival
It is a good time to meet, greet, and eat on Tuesdays at the Luther Community Center. After a break, friends gathered the first Tuesday in September for the Senior Citizen lunch. The popular event is back with new volunteer cooks who prepared a delicious lunch, with friendly smiles, and great service to continue this longstanding tradition in the community.

Charles and Becky Linthicun are the new volunteer cooks. Described as “young retirees,” which gives them a big smile, Charles and Becky were in the hospitality industry, including food service at Choctaw Public Schools for 30 years. They are plugged in at Luther’s First Christian Church which connected them to our community and the need for more hands for the weekly lunch.

With plenty of help and recipe sharing from Maxine Holman and Donna Peters, the first Tuesday back was a big hit – just like a reunion. Charles and Becky prepared 50 lunches, featuring Donna’s yum yum porkchops, green beans, salad, a roll, and fresh watermelon. There were barely any leftovers.

In addition, the quilting and crafting room is back. More than ten years ago, a quilting class was offered in conjunction with the luncheon with an instructor from Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center. The class is no more, but the quilting goes on with ladies coming from Agra, Chandler, and Wellston. Several quilting projects are in the works, including some that started before the pandemic. Anyone who crochets, knits, or does other projects is welcome to join at about 9 am each Tuesday.

Donna said the Senior lunch used to feature games like Dominos or cards, but that has diminished over the years, and as some of their friends have passed away. She’d like to see that come back. And fun fact, you don’t have to be a “senior,” to attend. It’s open to all at the Luther Community Center, 18120 Hogback Road, at noon every Tuesday.

As we all know, groceries cost more so the suggested donation for the lunch is now $5 (instead of $4).

See you next Tuesday! Becky said the menu will feature chicken and beans.

