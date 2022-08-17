Mexican Restaurant Coming Soon to Luther

Chris Naverez has the key to the building, and is driving a new adventure with his wife, Saudi, and his sisters, to open a new restaurant in Luther. They will feature recipes and dishes from his late mother who grew up in Mexico before moving to Los Angeles, and for whom the restaurant is named.

Cocina Doña Ceci, is located at 204 N Ash. Chris, who owns a successful flooring company, is purchasing the property from Mike and Karen McClure who bought it in 1991 from the Sharpe’s who had the Sugar Shaker, a popular burger joint. Karen remembers, 31 years ago, they intended to change the name to the Route 66 Drive-In, but the ole timers still called it the Sugar Shaker, so they went back to that name.

Saudi and Chris, new owners of a soon-to-be-open restaurant.

“I always wanted someone local to buy the place. I wish them well and will help them succeed in any way I can. I hear their food is awesome and I look forward to their opening,” said Karen.

While Cocina Doña Ceci will feature Mexican dishes including gorditas, street tacos, enchiladas, and more, the memories flood back for Karen who flipped burgers in that location for a lot of years and also leased the building to other restaurants.

“I really enjoyed the Sugar Shaker and our customers were among the most loyal. I wish I had the energy to keep it going. I tried leasing it a few times, but I was always drawn back. With the sale, that choice is gone. Thank you to all the wonderful friends in Luther who supported us thru thick and thin. Please welcome Chris and Saudi as they embark on their new journey.”

From a June Luther Register newsletter.

Saudi

Chris, Saudi, and their son moved to Luther a few years ago, and have been planting roots in the community. Their son is a student at Luther schools and is involved in Little League sports.

The schedule is packed with much to do. Target opening for Cocina Doña Ceci is in about a month.

We will all wait as patiently as possible!