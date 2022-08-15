OBITUARY: GLENN FIELDS

Glenn Goldman Fields, age 80 passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in his home on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 after a battle with lung cancer.

Glenn was born in Oklahoma City on January 26, 1942, to Claud & Laura “Lois” Fields. He was the fifth of six children and had two sisters and three brothers. When Glenn was 21 years old, he joined the military and was in the Army for 2 years.

Glenn met his wife, Mary Jane, and was married for 33 years before she passed. Glenn had three children, Mary Ann, Jerry, and Tara, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Glenn started his own water well drilling business in 1968 after building his own drilling rig. He went on to grow the business Fields Water Well Drilling and Pump Service for 39 years before selling it to his grandson-in-law and granddaughter.

Glenn and Mary watched their neighbors’ houses burn to the ground with no close fire departments around for miles so in 1983, Glenn and Mary, along with others started the Hickory Hills Fire Department, and he was the first elected Fire Chief of the department. The Hickory Hills Fire Department has grown tremendously and he has left a legacy as he currently has had four generations of firefighters in the family join the department. Glenn retired from the fire department as fire chief in 2006 after 23 years of service.

Glenn was lucky enough to find love later in his life and has been with his girlfriend, Marcia, for many years. He loved her very much.

Glenn was an avid music lover, and he excelled at playing multiple instruments, but his favorite was the pedal steel guitar. Glenn was in several different bands over the years, and in his free time, he could be found practicing and learning new songs. Glenn never learned to read music and learned every song playing by ear. He always enjoyed having jam sessions with his music friends.

Glenn is survived by his girlfriend Marcia, brother and sister-in-law Paul “Pat” & Judy Fields, and sister Marie Rice.

He is also survived by children Mary Ann and Johnny Rostykus, Jerry Fields, and Tarra & Matthew Bigler, and grandchildren Lana & Craig Youngblood, Jeff & Danielle Nelson, Lainey Camfield, Mecalie Poling, Kylee Poling, and Adellia Poling, and great-grandchildren, Landon, Dante, Crevan, Tyrese, Leah, Aurora, Caliana, Orion, Miles, Reuger, and many loved friends and family.

Glenn was cantankerous most of his life, but he was loved by all who could handle his sense of humor. He was constantly flipping people the bird, but that meant he liked you. He will be missed by so many.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 17, at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Luther.

Viewing will be Tuesday, August 16th from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.

Glenn will be laid to rest with family only due to limited access and parking at the small cemetery.

Glenn was passionate about the Hickory Hills Fire Department and would want donations made to the fire department instead of sending flowers.