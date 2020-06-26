Oklahoma Covid-19: Up but not in Luther area

Paid for by Bice for Congress

Luther—On Friday, June 26, the Covid-19 number of active cases in Oklahoma jumped again, hospitalizations have risen by 31 cases. Still in Luther, and surrounding area in Eastern Oklahoma County and the Deep Fork District, cases remain largely unchanged.

Of note, BancFirst in Luther is having a blood drive on Monday, June 29. Free antibody testing is available for donors which might be of interest to some who have had the virus.

As of this advisory, Friday, June 26, 2020, there are 11,948 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours. Three in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 375 total deaths in the state.

Fourth of July Celebration continues

We are watching the case numbers in our community, while plans continue for the July 4, 2020, Independence Day celebration in Luther. The morning parade is a socially appropriate outdoor activity for participants and attendees to use recommended protocols to protect themselves and others. In other words, there will be plenty of room to spread out and celebrate. The same is being planned at Wildhorse Park for activities beginning at 3 pm on July 4, and the grand finale of fireworks at 9:30 pm from the Luther Fire Department.

City/Town Number of Cases Number of Active Cases Arcadia 8 0 Chandler 6 1 Harrah 15 5 Jones 13 5 Luther 3 0 Spencer 15 2 Wellston 3 0 Stroud 4 0 OKC 1980 498 Tulsa 2136 779 Stillwater 297 162 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ June 26, 2020, compiled by Luther Register

June 26, 2020 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-06-25 at 7:00 a.m.

