State Senate Race Headlines Luther Candidate Forum

Luther—All of the candidates in the State Senate District 17 race attended the Luther Register’s Candidate Forum Tuesday. Libertarian candidate Greg Sadler was the only non-Republican candidate at the event at Broken Horn Ranch. Sadler will meet the winner of the June 30 Oklahoma Primary or August run-off election.

Other candidates for House District 96, Oklahoma County Sheriff, Lincoln County Commissioner and Oklahoma Congressional District Five also greeted a crowd of more than 60 attendees. We plan to recap those in future stories. The broadcast of the event is linked below.

Ron Sharp

Shane Jett

Brandon Baumgarten

The election is Tuesday, June 30 and polls will be open that day from 7 am – 7 pm.

Libertarian Greg Sadler

Now that the June 23 mail absentee ballot deadline is passed, registered voters who want to vote absentee may still receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board office at 4201 N Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City from 8 am until 6 pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 am – 2 pm on Saturday.

A two-member bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will be on duty those days to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information, contact the Oklahoma County Election Board office at 405-713-1515.

Final Push

As the election closes in, a flurry of mailers, commercials and other campaign materials are flying at voters and intersections are filling with campaign signs. The candidates were required to report ethics reports earlier this week. On the Senate 17 race, Shane Jett leads his fellow candidates with the most raised amounting to almost $62,000 in money and in-kind contributions.

Incumbent Ron Sharp, seeking his third and final term, raised S58,549. and political newcomer Brandon Baumgarten raised $11,595.

Candidates spend their money on items including signs, advertising, mailings, photography, messaging and surveys.

