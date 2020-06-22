Free Food for All

Paid for by Bice for Congress

Wellston—As part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program and Tulsa-based Go Fresh, the Wellston First United Methodist Church and the Luther United Methodist Churches will facilitate a free food give away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Wellston Ball Park.

FREE GOOD GIVEAWAY

1200 Boxes of Fresh Food

Wellston Baseball Field

Saturday, June 27, 10 am – 2pm

From Go Fresh, USDA and Luther/Wellston United Methodist Churches

“I feel strongly that the churches step up to meet the needs of food insecurity for our communities during this time of Covid-19. GoFresh is a very philanthropic family-owned company in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa and inquired of my churches’ interest in pursuing a distribution event,” said Rev Patricia Johnson who pastors at both the Luther and Wellston Methodist congregations.

She said Go Fresh has a contract with US Department of Agriculture called “Farmers to Families” to provide fresh produce & dairy. “Since I am very mission-oriented, I felt this opportunity could be beneficial for many,” Johnson told The Wellston Herald.

The program benefits farmers and prevents the waste of agriculture products during this time, it also serves a great provision of food to others.”

Come get a few for your family, your neighbor or an elderly shut in! Neighbors helping neighbors promotes strong bonds of community. All are eligible, as this is not a needs-based program.

For more information or to volunteer, please contact Pastor Johnson at 405-742-7081

Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has partnered with national, regional and local suppliers like GoFresh, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other foodservice businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The program will purchase $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in a variety of dairy products, $258 million in meat products, and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products. Suppliers will package these products totaling $1.2 billion into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need from May 15 through June 30, 2020.

