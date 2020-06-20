Oklahoma Covid-19, cases up and hospitalization down

Paid for by Bice for Congress

Luther, June 20, 2020—The Saturday numbers of cumulative Covid-19 cases in Oklahoma jumped 331 cases from Friday to Saturday to a total of 10,037 confirmed positive cases. Meanwhile the number of hospitalized dropped by 14 patients.

In Luther, the case load remains at zero active cases. Arcadia gained one case. Oklahoma City went down one in the number of active cases, Stillwater’s number slowed after a week of growth, and Tulsa gained 20 cases. Tulsa County had the only death in the last 24 hours, a male in the 65 and older age group.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-06-20 at 7:00 a.m.

Town/City Cases Active Cases Arcadia 7 1 Chandler 5 1 Harrah 10 0 Luther 3 0 Stroud 4 0 Wellston 3 0 Spencer 14 2 Edmond 322 82 Stillwater 183 151 OKC 1578 364 Tulsa 1539 500 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

