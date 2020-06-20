Advertisements
Oklahoma Covid-19, cases up and hospitalization down

dawnshelton 4 hours ago
0 61 Less than a minute
Luther, June 20, 2020—The Saturday numbers of cumulative Covid-19 cases in Oklahoma jumped 331 cases from Friday to Saturday to a total of 10,037 confirmed positive cases. Meanwhile the number of hospitalized dropped by 14 patients.

In Luther, the case load remains at zero active cases. Arcadia gained one case. Oklahoma City went down one in the number of active cases, Stillwater’s number slowed after a week of growth, and Tulsa gained 20 cases. Tulsa County had the only death in the last 24 hours, a male in the 65 and older age group.

Oklahoma County Survey
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-06-20 at 7:00 a.m.
Town/CityCasesActive Cases
Arcadia71
Chandler51
Harrah100
Luther30
Stroud40
Wellston30
Spencer142
Edmond32282
Stillwater183151
OKC1578364
Tulsa1539500
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

