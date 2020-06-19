Remembering Jack Starkey

Jack Carroll Starkey, 57, of Luther, Oklahoma, passed from this life June 15, 2020. Jack was born December 15, 1962, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to John and Evelyn (Smith) Starkey. Jack graduated from Luther High School with the class of 1981. He married Karley Fryer later that year and to this union two children were born, Amber and Chad. He worked as a carpenter for Starkey Construction. He loved fishing, OU football, and horses. He loved to buy and sell items. He treasured his time with his children and grandchildren, and was proud of the fact that he never ate a burrito.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers; Johnny, Jimmy, and Lloyd.

He is survived by his two children, Amber Starkey of Luther, OK, and Chad Starkey (Christina) of Elgin, OK; Five grandchildren; Madison McConnell of Luther, OK, Emma Hogue of Luther, OK, Brett Starkey, Conner Starkey, and Molly Starkey, all of Elgin, OK; fiancé Sherri Gentry, and her daughter, Raigen of Edmond, OK, two sisters; Thelma Smith (Richard) of Luther, OK, and Patsy Starkey of Luther, OK; two brothers; Billy Starkey (Lisa) of Luther, OK, and Mitchell Starkey (Vicki) of Luther, OK, as well as a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00AM at the First Baptist Church in Luther, OK. Arrangements made by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.