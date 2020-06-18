Oklahoma Covid +450 Cases

Paid for by Bice for Congress

Luther—The Oklahoma State Department of Health was late today with its usual late morning tally of Covid-19 cases in the state.

When the number came out late Thursday, it revealed a 450 case jump statewide, with 9,354 total cases since the pandemic began.

At 11:40 am, an OSDH news release explained the delay with no other information.

Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to provide updated COVID-19 numbers at this time. Updated data will be available on our dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov as soon as possible. OSDH news release, June 18, 2020, 11:40 am





In our area, however, numbers remain steady. There are no new cases in Luther or in many neighboring towns.

State data reveals that the 18 – 35 year old age group has the most active cases with 31%.

Town Number of Cases Number of Active Cases Arcadia 6 0 Harrah 9 0 Luther 3 0 Chander 5 1 Spencer 14 2 Stroud 4 0 Stillwater 153 123 Edmond 305 81 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

