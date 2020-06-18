Oklahoma Covid +450 Cases

Luther—The Oklahoma State Department of Health was late today with its usual late morning tally of Covid-19 cases in the state.
When the number came out late Thursday, it revealed a 450 case jump statewide, with 9,354 total cases since the pandemic began.
At 11:40 am, an OSDH news release explained the delay with no other information.
Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to provide updated COVID-19 numbers at this time. Updated data will be available on our dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov as soon as possible.
In our area, however, numbers remain steady. There are no new cases in Luther or in many neighboring towns.
State data reveals that the 18 – 35 year old age group has the most active cases with 31%.
|Town
|Number of Cases
|Number of Active Cases
|Arcadia
|6
|0
|Harrah
|9
|0
|Luther
|3
|0
|Chander
|5
|1
|Spencer
|14
|2
|Stroud
|4
|0
|Stillwater
|153
|123
|Edmond
|305
|81
