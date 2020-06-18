Advertisements
Oklahoma Covid +450 Cases

dawnshelton 2 hours ago
Luther—The Oklahoma State Department of Health was late today with its usual late morning tally of Covid-19 cases in the state.

When the number came out late Thursday, it revealed a 450 case jump statewide, with 9,354 total cases since the pandemic began.

At 11:40 am, an OSDH news release explained the delay with no other information.

Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to provide updated COVID-19 numbers at this time. Updated data will be available on our dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov as soon as possible.

OSDH news release, June 18, 2020, 11:40 am

In our area, however, numbers remain steady. There are no new cases in Luther or in many neighboring towns.

State data reveals that the 18 – 35 year old age group has the most active cases with 31%.

https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
TownNumber of CasesNumber of Active Cases
Arcadia60
Harrah90
Luther30
Chander51
Spencer142
Stroud40
Stillwater153123
Edmond30581
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

