Your Input Sought: Oklahoma County Zoning Survey

Oklahoma County—If you live or work in Eastern Oklahoma County, particularly the “unincorporated zones,” planners hired by Oklahoma County to help with zoning and planning are asking for your input. A new online survey is out asking your input on topics ranging from lighting to water to road conditions..

This zoning and subdivision regulations updating process began in 2018; this is another phase featuring a new survey and some online open houses.

The online survey is available through July 4, 2020; and online “open houses” will be held in the next week or so. The proposals affect development aspects like parking, roads, landscaping, signs, and many other considerations that affect residents’ quality of life and the County’s budget.

The update process began in late 2018, with an online survey and public meetings in each of the three County District Commissioners’ districts. Our planning team developed draft regulations based on your input, and now we would like your feedback on the draft regulations .

Virtual open house meetings will be conducted at the following times (click on the links to join the meeting):

“We encourage everyone to join us for one of the open house meetings to learn about the draft regulations and engage in Q&A, and take the survey to share your input,” said county planners.

Take the online survey here.

Question from the online survey.

Review the draft Zoning and Subdivision Regulations here.

Please note that the regulations affect development only in unincorporated Oklahoma County. Not sure if you’re in unincorporated Oklahoma County? Click here for a map, with yellow areas indicating unincorporated Oklahoma County.

If you live in the “yellow” parts of unincorporated Oklahoma County, this survey is for you.