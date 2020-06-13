OBITUARY: Remembering the Life of Virginia Mae Booher McClain

Paid for by Pam Hilliard

Virginia Mae Booher McClain was born November 2, 1923. She left this life peacefully early Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, at 96.5 years of age. (That half was very important to her.)



Virginia was born and raised in Luther, Oklahoma. She grew up on a small farm building special memories as a child and teenager living life without electric service. After graduating high school in 1941 her childhood home still did not have electricity. Virginia attended Hills Business University in Oklahoma City where she developed typing, shorthand, filing and bookkeeping skills. This led to her first full-time position working for

Scannell-Cochran Commission Company Oklahoma City Stockyards. A position she continued to cherish long after she left which is why she always loved eating at Cattleman’s Steakhouse.



During this time she met and married Harold Edward “Ed” McClain May 10, 1944, in a surprise wedding ceremony held by the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce. In 1946 their first child, Richard Jay, was born, followed by Mary Beth in 1950 and John Edward in 1953.



Virginia’s childhood experiences on a small farm without electricity became a significant part of her life. Her father, Carl Booher, served as a board member both on the Central Rural Co-op and the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperative. As an heir of rural electrification pioneers, she pursued a 41 year career as the office manager serving the OAEC beginning in 1952 until her retirement in 1993. Creating a legacy of service for Oklahoma’s Rural Electric Cooperatives, she is truly a Co-op legend.



While working full time and raising a family, Virginia still had so much to offer those around her. In 1980, she served as a chaperone for the Rural Electric Youth Tour. She was also in charge of the OAEC Ladies Auxiliary activities during the annual meeting. In addition, Virginia was featured in the October 2017 issue of the Oklahoma Living Electric Cooperatives magazine.



Virginia and her husband, Ed, lived in OKC until 1961 when Ed built an all electric home on the Booher’s family farm property in Luther. She was highly involved in serving her community, especially her church, First Christian Church of Luther. After retiring, she served the local Senior

Center by planning and preparing meals for the senior community. She loved supporting each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they grew, several of whom played sports for their local schools. Her love of sports also came out when watching her beloved OKC Thunder play basketball which is why you learned never to call her during a Thunder game.



Though she had multiple hobbies, her favorite was maintaining the African Violet collection established by her cherished mother, Bess, which she passed onto her granddaughter, Amanda McClain. She was active in scrapbooking where she chronicled important events of her children:

Richard & Josie McClain of Edmond, Mary Beth & Bruce Wilson of Luther, and John & Rogena McClain of Eufaula. Her grandchildren: Craig & Beth McClain of Edmond, Kyle & Gina McClain of Nashville, Adam & Janice McClain of Tulsa, Amanda McClain of Edmond, Brian & Dawn Wilson of Luther, Doug & Katrina Wilson of Luther. Her nieces: Julie Booher, Lolli Booher, and Patty Booher of Castro Valley, CA. Her great-grandchildren: Hailey McClain & Cole McClain of Edmond, Keegan McClain of Knoxville, Josie Marie McClain & Connor McClain of Nashville, Carly Wilson, Jace Wilson, Reed Wilson of Luther and Peyton Wilson, Owen Wilson, Mason

Wilson, and Evelyn Wilson of Luther. Charlotte McClain and Miles McClain of Tulsa.



Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edward “Ed” McClain. Her parents, Carl & Bess Booher. Her brother, Patrick Booher, and her sister-in-law, Zoe Ann Booher.



She leaves behind many life-long friends and family who experienced her generosity, thoughtfulness and encouragement. Though she is already missed, her memory lives on through the stories we tell and the generosity we display on her behalf.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church in Luther. Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2-4PM at the Funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request a donation made to the First Christian Church of Luther building fund. Arrangements provided by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home of Luther.