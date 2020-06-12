COVID-19: Big One Day Jump, but not in Luther area

Paid for by Pam Hilliard

Luther—The Oklahoma Covid-19 active case number jumped by 222 on Friday, while Luther holds steady with only three confirmed cases, all recovered. There have been 7,848 active cases in the state as of June 12, a jump of 643 cases since Monday. The statewide hospitalization number remains near 150 patients.

Tulsa has the highest number of active cases in the state according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. There are 252 active Covid-19 cases on Friday.

City Total Cases Active Cases OKC 1208 144 Edmond 231 34 *Arcadia 6 0 *Luther 3 0 Harrah 9 0 Choctaw 19 1 Spencer 13 1 *Wellston 3 0 *Warwick 0 0 *Chandler 4 0 *Davenport 0 0 *Stroud 4 0 Tulsa 1045 252 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ June 12, 2020 / *Deep Fork District of OK 66 Towns

Socially Distant Appropriate

Many activities are planned for the weekend along Rt 66 including the Second Saturday market in the backyard at Beth’s Baubles & Bits on Luther’s Main Street.

Weekend Highlights around Luther & The Deep Fork District of OK66

CHANDLER UNITY WALK