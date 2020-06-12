CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISISDeep Fork DistrictTourismTravelTurnpike
COVID-19: Big One Day Jump, but not in Luther area
No crowd weekend options
Luther—The Oklahoma Covid-19 active case number jumped by 222 on Friday, while Luther holds steady with only three confirmed cases, all recovered. There have been 7,848 active cases in the state as of June 12, a jump of 643 cases since Monday. The statewide hospitalization number remains near 150 patients.
Tulsa has the highest number of active cases in the state according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. There are 252 active Covid-19 cases on Friday.
|City
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|OKC
|1208
|144
|Edmond
|231
|34
|*Arcadia
|6
|0
|*Luther
|3
|0
|Harrah
|9
|0
|Choctaw
|19
|1
|Spencer
|13
|1
|*Wellston
|3
|0
|*Warwick
|0
|0
|*Chandler
|4
|0
|*Davenport
|0
|0
|*Stroud
|4
|0
|Tulsa
|1045
|252
Socially Distant Appropriate
Many activities are planned for the weekend along Rt 66 including the Second Saturday market in the backyard at Beth’s Baubles & Bits on Luther’s Main Street.
Weekend Highlights around Luther & The Deep Fork District of OK66
- Second Saturday at Beth’s Baubles & Bits
- Brunch is back at Luther’s Farmstead Cafe, 7 am – 2pm
- Luther’s Our Town Eatery has a comfortable dining room, with an enticing menu.
- The Chicken Shack has live music and beer on tap, and misters cooling it off in the back yard.
- Arcadia Farmer’s Market is open Saturday from 8 am – 1 pm.
- Arcadia Round Barn has live music all weekend.
- Chandler will have a Unity Walk on Saturday morning.
