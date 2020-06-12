Advertisements
Farmstead Cafe
CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISISDeep Fork DistrictTourismTravelTurnpike

COVID-19: Big One Day Jump, but not in Luther area

No crowd weekend options

dawnshelton 30 mins ago
0 44 Less than a minute
Paid for by Pam Hilliard

Luther—The Oklahoma Covid-19 active case number jumped by 222 on Friday, while Luther holds steady with only three confirmed cases, all recovered. There have been 7,848 active cases in the state as of June 12, a jump of 643 cases since Monday. The statewide hospitalization number remains near 150 patients.

Tulsa has the highest number of active cases in the state according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. There are 252 active Covid-19 cases on Friday.

CityTotal CasesActive Cases
OKC1208144
Edmond23134
*Arcadia60
*Luther30
Harrah90
Choctaw191
Spencer131
*Wellston30
*Warwick00
*Chandler40
*Davenport00
*Stroud40
Tulsa1045252
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ June 12, 2020 / *Deep Fork District of OK 66 Towns

Socially Distant Appropriate

Visit Deep Fork District of OK66

Many activities are planned for the weekend along Rt 66 including the Second Saturday market in the backyard at Beth’s Baubles & Bits on Luther’s Main Street.

Weekend Highlights around Luther & The Deep Fork District of OK66

CHANDLER UNITY WALK
Advertisements
The Chicken Shack
Tags

Leave a Reply

Check Also

Close
Paid for by Tommie Johnson for Sheriff
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker