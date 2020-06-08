Passport Service Returns

Oklahoma City, June 8, 2020—If you need a US passport, the Oklahoma County Court Clerk’s office on Monday said they will begin accepting passport applications again, but expect delays.

“Due to the CV-19 pandemic I would expect long delays for your passport to be approved, however. Our office is here to help you file for your passport, but you should expect the U.S. State Department to take much longer than normal to approve it,” said Rick Warren, clerk.

“It’s also important to note the State Department has told us they will not accept expedited passport applications at this time,” said Warren.

Passport applications are accepted at the Court Clerk’s Office in downtown Oklahoma City and in Edmond by reservation. Those interested in filing their passport application should call 405.713.1705 to make an appointment.

Details regarding passport applications and renewals can be found at https://www.oklahomacounty.org/197/Passports

Thank you for reading The Luther Register.