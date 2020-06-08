Music at the Arcadia Round Barn is BACK

ARCADIA – Singer-songwriter Scott Taylor will provide Morning Music on Saturday, June 13, and the monthly Round Barn Rendezvous jam session is set for Sunday, June 14, at the Arcadia Round Barn.

Taylor, who will present an outdoor concert from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., has been singing since the age of 3, getting his start in church and school choirs. He has a special love for cowboy and Western songs. Music from his CD entitled “Friends Along the Trail” has been used for the television program “Best of America by Horseback.”

The Sunday Round Barn Rendezvous is from noon to 4 p.m. and will also be held outdoors, beneath the shade of the giant elm tree on the north side of the barn. All musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and participate in the jam session. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The Round Barn is located six miles east of Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66. Admission is free to all musical events but donations are accepted. For more information about live music, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.