COVID-19 in LUTHER: Recovered

Luther, June 8, 2020—The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s data by city and zipcode shows that Luther’s three cases of Covid-19 are “recovered.” There are no active cases in the Luther or the 73054 area code, according to state data.

What a blessing.

On Monday, OSDH said there are 7,205 active cases statewide with 158 hospitalized (as of June 5, 2020).

A check of surrounding towns reveals the following:

Arcadia, 6 cases, 6 recovered

Wellston, 3 cases, 3 recovered

Harrah, 9 cases, 9 recovered

Jones, 5 cases, 5 recovered

Choctaw, 19 cases, 1 death, 17 recovered

Luther, 3 cases, 3 recovered

Thank you for reading The Luther Register.