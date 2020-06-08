CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISIS
COVID-19 in LUTHER: Recovered
Luther, June 8, 2020—The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s data by city and zipcode shows that Luther’s three cases of Covid-19 are “recovered.” There are no active cases in the Luther or the 73054 area code, according to state data.
What a blessing.
On Monday, OSDH said there are 7,205 active cases statewide with 158 hospitalized (as of June 5, 2020).
A check of surrounding towns reveals the following:
- Arcadia, 6 cases, 6 recovered
- Wellston, 3 cases, 3 recovered
- Harrah, 9 cases, 9 recovered
- Jones, 5 cases, 5 recovered
- Choctaw, 19 cases, 1 death, 17 recovered
- Luther, 3 cases, 3 recovered
