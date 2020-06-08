Advertisements
CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISIS

COVID-19 in LUTHER: Recovered

dawnshelton 2 hours ago
Luther, June 8, 2020—The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s data by city and zipcode shows that Luther’s three cases of Covid-19 are “recovered.” There are no active cases in the Luther or the 73054 area code, according to state data.

What a blessing.

On Monday, OSDH said there are 7,205 active cases statewide with 158 hospitalized (as of June 5, 2020).

A check of surrounding towns reveals the following:

  • Arcadia, 6 cases, 6 recovered
  • Wellston, 3 cases, 3 recovered
  • Harrah, 9 cases, 9 recovered
  • Jones, 5 cases, 5 recovered
  • Choctaw, 19 cases, 1 death, 17 recovered
  • Luther, 3 cases, 3 recovered
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
