OPEN: Chandler Turnpike Exit

June 5, 2020—There’s a new pitstop on the Turner Turnpike open today. The Chandler Service Plaza features fueling, a convenience store from EZ Go and two restaurants, McDonalds and Back Forty BBQ opened at 6 am on June 5.

The new plaza is at mile marker 169 and is for eastbound traffic only. The old stop near the Chandler exit will close now that the new plaza is open. The Stroud Service Plaza at mile marker 178 will close to be converted to serve only westbound traffic.

Photos from OTA

Kickapoo Turnpike Update

Meanwhile, construction progresses in Eastern Oklahoma County on the $333 million Kickapoo Turnpike connecting the Turner Turnpike/I-44 to I-40.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials say the 21-mile high speed interchange remains on schedule to open in Spring 2021 with a “chance some of it could open early.”

CLICK HERE FOR LUTHER REGISTER ARCHIVES ON TURNPIKE CONSTRUCTION.

Road Work

Be aware of road projects on the state’s toll roads including a couple of nearby projects. OTA posted this update.