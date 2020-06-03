Congressional Candidate Comes to Luther

Luther—Among a crowded field of nine Republican candidates in a congressional race, Shelli Landon is trying to reach as many voters as possible before the June 30 primary election. She is among the Republicans who want to topple first-term Democrat Kendra Horn in Oklahoma’s Congressional Seat #5 that includes Luther along with much of Oklahoma City, Edmond and stretches all of the way east to Seminole.

Shelli Landon, photo provided



Shelli Landon is having a campaign event in Luther at Wildhorse Park at 3 pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She said she will be singing, telling about her political platform and listening to citizen’s questions.

She says attendees should bring blankets or chairs to sit on, and should space themselves six feet apart to social distance.

Landon said the event will give voters an opportunity to “express your concerns and needs that a congresswoman in Washington would need to know.”

Her campaign website said Landon, “like her forefathers, feels that ‘Town Hall Forums’ are the way to connect best with local people everywhere.”

“Hope you’ll be a part of regular meetings on a monthly basis, when I am elected. If people are not listened to, they will not return. But if people are listen to and heard, and there is interaction, this would become a new better format of government for our future. For every neighbor to care about another. For the representatives to care about them,” she said.

NOTE: To register to vote in the primary, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website. The deadline is Friday, June 5.

Find information about voting absentee here.

Republican Stephanie Bice’s campaign visited the Luther Pecan Festival last fall and had a booth. Republican Terry Neese said she is planning a campaign stop to Luther within the next couple of weeks .

Candidates for Congressional District 5 – Republican

JANET BARRESI Oklahoma City

CHARLES TUFFY PRINGLE, McLoud

DAVID HILL, Oklahoma City

TERRY NEESE, Oklahoma City

MICHAEL BALLARD, Tecumseh

MILES V RAHIMI, Edmond

SHELLI LANDON, Edmond

STEPHANIE BICE, Oklahoma City

JAKE A. MERRICK, Yukon

Candidates for Congressional District 5 – Democrat

TOM GUILD, Edmond

KENDRA S. HORN, Oklahoma City, Incumbent

Election is coming

The primary election is Tuesday, June 30, 2020. With so many candidates for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma’s Fifth District Congressional seat, it’s likely there will be a run-off in August for the top two vote getters. The eventual Republican nominee will face the winner of the Democratic primary.