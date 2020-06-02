Luther Students Named to OSU Honor Roll

June 2, 2020—Six students from Luther were named to Oklahoma State University honor rolls for the Spring 2020 semester.

A total of 9,399 students were named to the OSU honor rolls including 5,240 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

One of the Luther students is Makala Parsons, who is studying agriculture education. Parsons served as a State FFA Officer, and when we wrote about her 2018 graduation from Luther High School, she shared a favorite quote from Thomas Edison that seems apropos today.

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up, the most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” Thomas Edison

Parsons said switching to distance learning after the Stillwater campus shutdown due to the pandemic presented a challenge.

“The adjustment in the beginning was honestly very hard because I learn the best when I’m in a classroom doing hands on learning. So it was a struggle to find the motivation, especially since I work best on a routine and when that routine changed it was really hard to deal with,” said Parsons.

But Parsons and the other students on the honor rolls persevered. She is currently enrolled in summer courses.

According to research on the OSU database, the other Luther students on the OSU Honor Rolls include:

Dean’s Honor Roll

Satori Munoz, home schooled

Makala Parsons, Luther High School

Salvador Gonzalez, Luther High School

Taylor Gilbert, Luther High School, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine

President’s Honor Roll

Caitlin Thomas, home schooled

Giles Shelton, home schooled

The complete honor roll list is available here.