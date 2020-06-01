Pre-K Enrollment Scheduled for Luther Public Schools

Luther Elementary School will have a Pre-Kindergarten Enrollment in the morning on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The school offers a morning and afternoon Pre-K for children who turn four years old on or before September 1.

“You will line up in the order that you arrive on the sidewalk in front of the school. Enrollment packets will be passed out. One person at a time will enter the Pre-K room and meet with Pre-K teacher Mrs. Miesen. Information in the enrollment packet will be reviewed and a class time will be assigned,” said Principal Tracey Davenport.

Class times are 8:00 am – 10:55 am and 12:15 pm – 3:00 pm.

Enrollment will take place at the elementary school located at 900 S. Dogwood on June 25th from 8:00 am – 11:00 am.

The school asks that only one parent/guardian come to enrollment, and no students.

Parents/guardians need to bring a copy of child’s birth certificate, current shot record and current utility bill in parent/guardian’s name.

For questions, email Principal Davenport at [email protected]