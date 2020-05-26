CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISISHealth
Luther adds two Covid-19 cases
May 26, 2020 – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three cases of Covid-19 in Luther. That is an addition of two cases with Luther’s first reported case of coronavirus recovered. OSDH reports a total of 288 new cases over the long holiday weekend, and seven additional deaths.
- As of this advisory (May 26), the State of Oklahoma has reported a total of 6,137 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Since our last Situation Report, the following number of positive cases were published daily at coronavirus.health.ok.gov:
- Saturday – 111 new positives for a total of 5,960
- Sunday – 77 new positives for a total of 6,037
- Monday – 53 new positives for a total of 6,090
- Tuesday – 47 new positives for a total of 6,137
- There are seven additional deaths; zero of them occurred in the past 24 hours all died between May 22-May 24.
- Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group.
- Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Grady County, a female in the 36-49 age group.
- One in Jackson County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 318 total deaths in the state.
- COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
