Luther adds two Covid-19 cases

May 26, 2020 – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three cases of Covid-19 in Luther. That is an addition of two cases with Luther’s first reported case of coronavirus recovered. OSDH reports a total of 288 new cases over the long holiday weekend, and seven additional deaths.

  • As of this advisory (May 26), the State of Oklahoma has reported a total of 6,137 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Since our last Situation Report, the following number of positive cases were published daily at coronavirus.health.ok.gov:
    • Saturday – 111 new positives for a total of 5,960
    • Sunday – 77 new positives for a total of 6,037
    • Monday – 53 new positives for a total of 6,090
    • Tuesday – 47 new positives for a total of 6,137
  • There are seven additional deaths; zero of them occurred in the past 24 hours all died between May 22-May 24.
    • Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group. 
    • Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.
    • One in Grady County, a female in the 36-49 age group. 
    • One in Jackson County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 
  • There are 318 total deaths in the state.
  • COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
