Luther adds two Covid-19 cases

May 26, 2020 – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three cases of Covid-19 in Luther. That is an addition of two cases with Luther’s first reported case of coronavirus recovered. OSDH reports a total of 288 new cases over the long holiday weekend, and seven additional deaths.

As of this advisory (May 26), the State of Oklahoma has reported a total of 6,137 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Since our last Situation Report, the following number of positive cases were published daily at coronavirus.health.ok.gov: Saturday – 111 new positives for a total of 5,960 Sunday – 77 new positives for a total of 6,037 Monday – 53 new positives for a total of 6,090 Tuesday – 47 new positives for a total of 6,137



There are seven additional deaths; zero of them occurred in the past 24 hours all died between May 22-May 24. Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 and older age group and one female in the 65 and older age group. Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group. One in Grady County, a female in the 36-49 age group. One in Jackson County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 318 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.