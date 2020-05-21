To catch a thief

The Luther Police Department is asking for help on a case that happened ten days ago.

The LPD Facebook page reported the crime was committed in the wee morning hours of May 11 at a new home construction site on Coffee Creek near Luther Road. There’s some security camera footage to help them with the case and evidence has been collected.

The post says the thieves made off with a 4×8 black trailer, light fixtures, tools and a tile saw. The materials and equipments are valued at about $3000.

The post says that the following morning a subject was on the property taking items from the site. Later a truck, possibly a light colored Ford Ranger pulled onto the property.

LPD asks for anyone with information to call them at 405-277-3500.