Sac and Fox Nation Receives Coronavirus Relief Funds

(Stroud, Oklahoma)- The Sac and Fox Nation Business Committee announced today the Sac and Fox Nation received $21,318,227.90 of relief funding on May 19, 2020. The funds were distributed by the U.S. Department of Treasury through the Corona Virus Relief Fund, established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Business Committee is currently making plans for these funds. Priority will be given to expenditures incurred addressing the COVID-19 public health emergency and providing economic support to Sac and Fox tribal members. The Business Committee is working to take official action to use a portion of the funds to provide a one-time distribution to enrolled members of the Sac and Fox Nation who are age 18 or older.

“We continue to work diligently to ensure the Sac and Fox Nation receives funds from the CARES Act,” said Principal Chief Justin F. Wood. “It’s important to the Business Committee that these funds go where they’re most needed. We’re working on plans to use these funds to respond to the public health crisis and assist tribal members.”

The U.S. Treasury Department has released guidance on how the relief funds can be used. The Business Committee will release additional details as they become available and will provide updates on actions taken to distribute the funds.