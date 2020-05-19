Pains of Progress, Part Two

From OGE

The planned power outage that includes 660 OGE customers in and around Luther is rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The utility is cutting off power to customers from approximately 1:30 – 4:30 pm to move a line that is to make way for future roadwork on Highway 66. Luther Register shared information on that last week before the first planned outage was canceled because of damage caused by area thunderstorms.

FROM ODOT: “THIS IS RELATED TO THE UPCOMING WIDENING AND RESURFACING OF SH-66 BETWEEN ANDERSON RD. AND JUST EAST OF N. LUTHER RD. THE ESTIMATED $11 MILLION SHOULDER IMPROVEMENT AND RESURFACE PROJECT IS TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED FOR CONSTRUCTION IN FFY 2026 AND WILL INCLUDE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS AT HIWASSEE ROAD, 192ND ST. AND INDIAN MERIDIAN.”ODOT SPOKESPERSON LISA SALIM.

Statement from OGE

“Part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) road construction project along HWY 66 involves the installation of a new power line along this highway. The transfer of power from the old line to the new one will result in an outage affecting an area bordered by Hwy 102 and Hwy 66, to Hiwassee Rd and Hwy 66 and from Covell to NE 136th St on Wednesday, May 20, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The outage affects approximately 660 customers, including the Town of Luther. This outage is necessary to assure the safety of our crews and ODOT personnel. This planned outage was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 14 but was postponed due to high winds and storms in the area. Note: inclement weather in the area could change the date for this work.

We understand that this outage may be inconvenient for some customers who are working from home as well as some area businesses. The time frame was selected after consultation with ODOT and Luther business owners and is the best, safest time to complete this work.

We appreciate your patience as we work with ODOT to deliver an improved roadway for our eastern Oklahoma County customers,” statement from OG&E.