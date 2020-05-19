Blooming Crazy Plant Giveaway

How is your garden growing? If you need a few more vegetable plants or some flowers for the garden, how about getting some for free this weekend?

Our friends at the Luther United Methodist Church are giving away plants and seedlings ready to go into the ground. The church is located at S Second & Birch.

Tomatoes include 4-5 varieties, several heirlooms

Husk cherry plants

Herbs including lemon balm, lemon basil, catmint, chocolate mint, chives, oregano and thyme.

Flowers. Marigolds, zinnias, cornflower, coreopsis, sweet Williams, woodland phlox and more.

Many of the flowers are pollinators will bring in the butterflies!

Zinnia!

The sales is Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24, or until supplies run out. Fun begins at 9 am on Saturday, and 10:30 pm on Sunday, if supplies last.

Best news: All plants are free, but we welcome donations.

All donations will benefit the Regional Food Bank.