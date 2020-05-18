Memorial Day (Virtual) Concerts at Arcadia Round Barn

ARCADIA – Singer-songwriter Haven Alexandra will kick off Memorial Day weekend with a Morning Music concert at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, on the Arcadia Round Barn Facebook page.

Joe Baxter and the Round Barn Ramblers will present an Elm Tree Concert from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, beneath the shade of the giant elm tree on the north side of the barn.

A native of Enid who has also lived in Weatherford, Alexandra said her love of music began with many nights of family singing and the sound of hymns on Sunday mornings. She got her start at age 14 at singing competitions and music festivals, and said her music is a reflection of her roots in country and folk with a flair for indie rock. She currently lives in Kinsley, Kan.

The Round Barn Ramblers is the house band that presents Morning Music Sessions during the winter months in the downstairs museum of the barn.

The Round Barn museum was closed temporarily in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the weekly Morning Music Sessions and monthly Round Barn Rendezvous and Elm Tree concerts have continued on Facebook Live and with a few socially-distanced concerts outdoors and in the loft.

“We are still taking the pandemic very seriously and are making the decisions one week at a time as to how to best offer music for our fans but keep everybody safe,” said Baxter, the Oklahoma City singer-songwriter who coordinates the live music at the barn.

People who attend the outdoor concerts are encouraged to wear facemasks and bring lawn chairs to better enable social distancing.

The Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society depends on donations and gift shop sales to maintain the barn, which was built in 1898. To donate, send a check to P.O. Box 134, Arcadia, OK, 73007.

For more information about live music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.