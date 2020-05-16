Luther Covid-19 Case – RECOVERED

Luther’s one reported case of Covid-19 is listed as “recovered,” in data reported on Saturday May 16. It was four weeks ago, that the single case was reported according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The person is unidentified, but we are grateful for the news of the recovery!

Data also reveals 180 patients hospitalized statewide and almost 124,000 tests have been administered. Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 38 in the numbers of reported cases, and only Arkansas has fewer cases among surrounding states.

Saturday, May 16, 11:00 am, there are 5,237 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are three additional deaths ; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 13. One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 50-64 age group. One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group. One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 13. There are 288 total deaths in the state.

This week’s Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available. Reports from weeks past can be found here.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.