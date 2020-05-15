SONIC Commemorates Prom Season by Crowning America’s QuaranQueen and QuaranKing

SONIC, America’s Drive-In, asks America’s teens to take a royal ride as it looks to crown the nation’s first prom queen and king of quarantine. To celebrate the officially titled QuaranQueen and QuaranKing of Prom 2020, SONIC is giving away a brand-new car to each winner*.

The SONIC QuaranKing and QuaranQueen Contest kicks off Saturday, May 16, and asks entrants to don their prom attire and post an Instagram video explaining why they deserve to win using hashtag #QuaranQueenContest or #QuaranKingContest. The contest ends Tuesday, May 19, when SONIC selects four Finalists and posts their entries on the brand’s Instagram Stories to solicit help in deciding who deserves to be crowned. The final winners will be announced Saturday, May 23.

Since 1953, SONIC has served guests a delicious menu through its unique drive-in format, transforming the car into a personal, private dining room. America’s Prom QuaranQueen and QuaranKing will earn the ultimate badge of freedom: the car.

“Families have been stuck at home for weeks, with many once-in-a-lifetime events canceled, like prom and graduation,” said Lori Abou Habib, SONIC’s Chief Marketing Officer. “SONIC is dedicated to providing experiences driven by our guests – they can choose how, when and where to enjoy all we have to offer – so celebrating with students from across the country during this time is not just a joy, but our duty as America’s Drive-In.”

Full details of the contest are available on SONIC Drive-In’s Instagram starting Saturday, May 16.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. SUBMISSION PERIOD ENDS 5/19/20 AT 11:59 PM PT. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S./D.C., WHO ARE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN HIGH SCHOOL, AND ARE A MINIMUM OF 14 YEARS OF AGE AND MAXIMUM OF 19 YEARS OF AGE (W/ PARENTAL CONSENT, IF A MINOR). SEE OFFICIAL RULES FOR FULL DETAILS: HTTPS://RULES.CREATIVEZING.COM/SONICPROM2020.