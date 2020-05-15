Recall on OK Medical Marijuana Product

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) has requested a recall of products processed by Moon Mix, LLC, a medical marijuana processor in the Oklahoma County area.

Medical marijuana products from Batch 158 have failed required testing and may not be safe for consumers. The products being recalled are mints and vape cartridges that show Batch Number 158 on the labeling.

Patients or caregivers who have affected medical marijuana products in their possession should contact the dispensary they purchased the products from for information on its recall procedures.