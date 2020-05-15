Arcadia Farmer’s Market Returns May 30

ARCADIA – The Arcadia Farmers Market will open for the season at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 30. The outdoor market at Historical Route 66 and Division Street will be open until 1 p.m. or until vendors sell out.

Vendors will include Micah Anderson, McLean Farms, Crystal Teters and Mauch Farms with leaf lettuce, spring greens, green onions, spinach, beets, kale and radishes. McLean Farms will also offer locally-raised pork and beef, chicken and quail eggs and Oklahoma cheese. Amber Rogalski of Down The Road Farms will sell homegrown mushrooms.

Potted medicinal and culinary herbs and potted flower plants will be offered by Monica Arndt of Skyridge Farms.

Broken Oven Bakery will be on hand with cookies and brownies that are gluten, dairy and egg-free. Ramona Norman will sell homemade quick breads, and Vicki Cook of 4C Ag Farms will offer beef jerky. Ted Stephens will be back with local honey and bee pollen, and Annette McLeod of the Chocolate Chip returns with three-layer cake by the slice.

Annette McLeod

Proceeds from coffee beans sold by Flatlander Coffee will help support struggling family farms in Latin American countries.

Pickles, salsa and jelly will be in the Deerwood Farms booth, and Tuckori Farm Commodities will return with mosquito repellant, lip balm, bath salts, hand lotion and body butter. Laurinn Sheets will sell homemade soap, candles and wax melts.

For hand-sewn items, look to Lisa Boatman and Felicia’s Country Corner for decorative tea towels and Nana’s Wee Togs for 18-inch doll clothes, doll bedding, baby blankets and face masks. Melissa Calvin of the Feathery Crow makes handcrafted jewelry and decorative items. Mckayla Swafford will be selling personalized doormats.

Food trucks will include Brew 66 with coffee and donuts; Snow and Grow with breakfast and lunch items made from locally grown eggs and meat; and Bondi’s, serving Acai bowls with fruit, homemade granola and specialty lemonades.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. The property features a vendor pavilion, restrooms and ample parking with a golf cart valet.

For information about vendor space, call Lori Seagraves at 405-226-0346 or email [email protected].