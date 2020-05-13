ZERO DEATHS: Oklahoma Covid-19, May 13

Numbers for Wednesday. While total confirmed cases increases daily, due to increased testing, other numbers look promising when it comes to tracking Covid-19 in Oklahoma. There are 4,852 confirmed cases, a jump of 120 cases from Tuesday. But no deaths.

“For the second time this month, OSDH has received no reports of COVID-19 related deaths within a 24-hour period,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “While this is a very hopeful development, OSDH is in the midst of rapidly expanding our contact tracing efforts to ensure Oklahoma can continue its significant progress to minimize the presence of COVID-19. As Commissioner, our agency’s top priority is to build and maintain a trusted partnership with the public so that, together, we can continue to conquer this novel virus through proper quarantine efforts, robust testing, and personal responsibility.”

“Today marks a milestone for our state as we see signs of our progress in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “This is the result of our health care workers, emergency responders, state and local leaders, and Oklahomans who continue to make sacrifices and display the Oklahoma Standard every day. Our hearts are with the Oklahomans who have lost loved ones to this virus, and we will continue to take this fight very seriously as we move forward. COVID-19 is still in Oklahoma, and we will prioritize the health and safety of all four million Oklahomans.”

Data shared by the Oklahoma State Department of Health also shows that there are no additional confirmed coronavirus cases in Luther. There is only one active case listed.

Meanwhile, politics are at play when it comes to Commissioner Cox’s job. The State Senate, tasked with confirming his appointment to the job, apparently will not get the job done as the Senate Health and Human Services committee has not called for the vote. NonDoc broke the story on Friday with an update here from News9.