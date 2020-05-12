Share your Covid-19 Story for Oklahoma History

The Oklahoma Historical Society wants your Covid-19 story for posterity. For 125 years, OHS has collected and preserved the stories and relics of our state including big events like World War I, the influenza outbreaks of 1918 and 1919, the Great Depression and the ensuing “Okie” migration out of here during the 1930s and 1940s.

There have been other wars, bad and good economics times, oil busts and booms, the bombing, and now a pandemic.

In the age of fast information and social media, the OHS wants to collect and curate the information that will someday be history. You can help.

OHS is housed at the Oklahoma History Center. While the center is near the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, it has a Luther connection. The museum’s cafe on the third floor is operated by Farmstead Cafe. The second location of the Farmstead, with its original location at 116 Main Street in Luther, opened last July and enjoyed a brisk lunch crowd and growing catering following, until the pandemic. Since the museum’s closure due to the pandemic, the cafe’s kitchen remained open and pivoted to offer curbside delivery in Oklahoma City, and to prepare food and bake for the Luther location

The Oklahoma History Center is scheduled to reopen June 1, 2020, officials said.

OK Lt. Gov Matt Pinnell speaks with Rt 66 Historians Jim Ross & Shellee Graham. Aug 2019

The Farmstead Cafe at Oklahoma History Center

Farmstead Cafe owner Matthew Winton and Dr. Bob Blackburn at OHC at Farmstead Cafe. August 2019.

Oklahomans, from all backgrounds, communities and walks of life are invited to fill out a form on the OKHISTORY website. Find the form here.

The website asks you to share who you are and to type your story using some suggested writing prompts:

How did you first hear about coronavirus or COVID-19?

Have you or anyone you know tested positive for COVID-19?

How is the pandemic affecting you day to day? What activities do you miss the most? Are there new skills or hobbies you have learned while sheltering at home? How has your job been affected?

How do you feel about businesses starting to reopen? Are you going out more?

What would you want future generations to know about your experience?

What worries you the most?

What gives you hope?

“We invite fellow Oklahomans to share their stories,” said OHS Executive Director Dr. Bob Blackburn. “Firsthand accounts are invaluable to the historical record. By sharing your personal experiences, you can help future generations understand this chapter in our history.”

The OHS is also collecting materials such as photographs, journals, documents, posters, work schedules, distance learning curricula, signs and other items related to the pandemic. If you are interested in donating an item, please contact Mallory Covington, archival collections manager, at 405-522-0876 or [email protected]. Donations and stories will be archived by the Oklahoma Historical Society, and may be included in future exhibits and shared online.