Pains of Progress

Have you heard the word? Water and electricity services will be temporarily disrupted Wednesday – Friday this week. The water will be off part of Wednesday and Friday morning. It’s part of the last leg of on ongoing water line replacement project in Luther.

The lights (routers, air conditioners and everything else that runs on electricity in our modern lives) will go off on Thursday afternoon as the power company makes room for the road to be improved. What road? It’s the long-touted work on SH 66 from Hiwassee to east of Luther Road.

The price of progress is occasional inconvenience even thought the Oklahoma Department of Transportation confirmed this project is five years out.

“This is related to the upcoming widening and resurfacing of SH-66 between Anderson Rd. and just east of N. Luther Rd. The estimated $11 million shoulder improvement and resurface project is tentatively scheduled for construction in FFY 2026 and will include intersection improvements at Hiwassee Road, 192nd St. and Indian Meridian.” ODOT Spokesperson Lisa Salim.

The water outage signals the end of a months-long five-block replacement of a main water line between Ash and Main Street and First and Fifth Streets; funded in part through a grant, and town revenues.

Both the Town of Luther and OGE announced the outages with apologies for inconvenience days before the outages.

From OG&E:

“Part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) road construction project along HWY 66 involves the installation of a new power line along this highway. The transfer of power from the old line to the new one will result in an outage affecting an area bordered by Hwy 102 and Hwy 66, to Hiwassee Rd and Hwy 66 and from Covell to NE 136th St on Thursday, May 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The outage affects approximately 660 customers, including the Town of Luther. This outage is necessary to assure the safety of our crews and ODOT personnel. Note: inclement weather in the area could change the date for this work. We understand that this outage may be inconvenient for some customers who are working from home as well as some area businesses. The time frame was selected after consultation with ODOT and Luther business owners and is the best, safest time to complete this work. We appreciate your patience as we work with ODOT to deliver an improved roadway for our eastern Oklahoma County customers. – OG&E”

WATER OUTAGE, TOWN OF LUTHER, Wednesday, May 13

8:30-10:30 AM

POWER OUTAGE

Thursday, May 14

1:30 – 4:30 PM

WATER OUTAGE, TOWN OF LUTHER, Friday, May 15

8:30 – 10:30 AM

Both the Town of Luther and OGE thanked patrons for their patience for these necessary outages.