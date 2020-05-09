Luther’s William Edmunson Selected for National POWER SHOWCASE and Home Run Derby

Farmstead Mother To Go

Arlington, Texas (May 9) – The POWER SHOWCASE has announced that left fielder/pitcher, William Edmunson, from Luther, OK, has been named as the Oklahoma representative to the 5th National POWER SHOWCASE All-American Team.

The 5th Annual National POWER SHOWCASE is being hosted by the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, on November 6 – 8, 2020. The event will feature the country’s top High School power-hitting prospects and pitchers graduating in 2021.

Oklahoma Fuel, winning the 2019 ORU Showcase in their age division.

Edmunson and hitting coach Cliff Brumbaugh, Oklahoma Fuel. photos provided

Luther’s Will Edmunson selected for November POWER SHOWCASE in Texas.

Edmunson is the son of John and Jennifer Edmunson. The 17-year-old plays for the Oklahoma Fuel and Oklahoma City Broncos, a competitive team for home educated athletes. Before the Broncos 2020 season was cut short because of the pandemic, the team was undefeated.

Edmunson is coached by hitting instructor Cliff Brumbaugh of FUEL who retired from professional baseball in 2010 after playing 15 years professionally with various organizations in the MLB, as well as spending 7 of those years overseas in S. Korea and Japan.

Each player selected for the POWER SHOWCASE event exemplifies tremendous character, abilities, power, coach/scout references, and recent school performances. Edmunson will also proudly represent his home state of Oklahoma during the prestigious Home Run Derby that will feature top amateur power hitting prospects in the country.

The event features the most prolific amateur players from around the country and provides the perfect center-stage opportunity in which to demonstrate their skill-sets in front of MLB scouts and baseball’s top evaluators.

The game highlights the three-day, All-encompassing major league experience. The event includes a MLB Scout Day in front of thirty organizations, a welcome dinner/ jersey presentation ceremony, the prestigious home run derby itself, a mental strength session and participation in the National Classic game.

To learn more about the POWER SHOWCASE or dates and the official selection process, visit www.powershowcase.com