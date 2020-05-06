Oklahoma Covid-19, up 74 cases

Farmstead Mother To Go

Luther, OK – On National Nurses Day, thank you. Today, every day and particularly the last several weeks, thank you. As nurses head out for shifts, maybe doubles today, they might be caring for one of the 230 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Oklahoma hospitals.

“We greatly appreciate all that you, as critically important health professionals, do to keep Oklahomans healthy,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “Especially during this pandemic, you provide unwavering care for us at all hours and often behind the scenes. National Nurses Day is a great opportunity to raise awareness of your important role.”

National Nurses Day was established in 1954 to mark the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s contribution to the field of medicine. Nightingale is often credited as the founder of modern nursing, as she is responsible for many of the standards that are required of present-day nurses, including strict handwashing and hygiene practices.

Luther still has just one resident with Covid-19, listed as “unrecovered” in Wednesday’s report. There are 4,201 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, up 74 cases from yesterday, with six additional deaths including four in Oklahoma County.

There are six additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-May 4. Four in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group. One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group. One in Creek County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 253 total deaths in the state.