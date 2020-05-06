Obituary: Remembering Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth Ann Anderson, a long-time resident of Luther, Oklahoma, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, May 3rd, at the Wolfe Living Center in Harrah, Oklahoma. Elizabeth was born on July 23, 1942, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Thomas and Dorthey Charter. She grew up in Bartlesville, Stillwater, Yale, Edmond, and Luther, graduating from high school in 1960. Elizabeth married Sherman Anderson on August 19, 1961, and they had two sons, Chris and Gary. She worked for more than two decades as a production secretary at APCO Oil Company, before retiring in 1993.

Elizabeth actively participated in her home church, Open Door Assembly of God in Luther, where at times she played the piano, taught children’s Sunday school, and served as Sunday school secretary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, singing and playing music with her husband, cooking, and playing with her cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dorthey Charter; her brother, Robert Charter; and her husband of 48 years, Sherman Anderson. She is survived by her brother, David Charter; her sisters, Tommie Ryals and Bonnie Hancock; her sons, Chris Anderson and Gary Anderson; her grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Beth, and Benjamin Anderson; her great-grandsons, Dean and Shepard Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Luther Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8th. Arrangements made by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.