Luther Photographer Named “Best Portrait Photographer”

Luther photographer Haley Dawn Photography LLC was named one of the Best in the 405 in the magazine’s contest. She won for the category of “best portrait photographer.”

Luther’s Haley Dawn Photography, LLC

In addition to portrait photography often shot at a studio on Luther’s Main Street, Magnolia Rose Studio, Haley Dawn Photography offers photography for weddings, senior pictures, couples, newborns and families. Growing up around Luther, she knows all of the “honey spots” and uses Oklahoma’s spectacular “golden hour” before sunset to showcase her subjects meeting them in a field of wheat or cotton or sunflowers or next to a barn, pond or a special spot.

The magazine’s May issue listed the winners of its Best of 405 contest that ran earlier this year and invited online voting. The Luther Pecan Festival was also a top-five nominee, but as they say, “it’s just nice to be nominated.” The Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts is listed at the “Best of 405 for Cultural Event” among those top five entries that included Luther’s three-year-old Pecan Festival along with Jones’ The Old Chicken Farm Vintage Barn Sale .

The Luther Pecan Festival is tentatively scheduled for Nov 21, 2020.

The anchor of Oklahoma’s popular festival scene, the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts, was not held this year due to the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has also forced the cancelation or postponement of many other events, although the Chicken Farm sale is rescheduled for May 29 – 30.

The Deep Fork District Town of Wellston was in the organizing phase of its first festival, The Deep Fork River Festival. It has been rescheduled to the evening of July 18, 2020, from its original June date.

Deep Fork River Festival, Wellston

Whether the Luther Pecan Festival will be able to held as scheduled on November 21, 2020, remains to be seen. Until then, as we figure out how to social distance responsibly and enjoy social gatherings around the state and do our best to prevent the spread of Covid-19, we can take a note from Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. Writing for the Tulsa World, he recommends a road trip. The Deep Fork District that includes Arcadia, Luther, Wellston, Warwick, Chandler, Davenport and Stroud has much to offer with social distance protocols in place, and businesses opening and re-opening.

“With plenty of space to social distance, a road trip gives us time to breathe, laugh and support small businesses along our authentic Main Streets. A time to re-center and fuel the economy — that’s what I call a win-win. We are blessed to live in Oklahoma, a state with back roads and blue skies for days. From our indigenous founders to the pioneering history in the western prairie, from our uniquely diverse ecology to more miles of the Mother Road (Route 66) than any other state, there’s history and heritage around every curve. We definitely know a good road trip, and we know it’s food for the soul,” Lt. Gov Matt Pinnell, Tulsa World.

Congratulations to Haley Dawn Photography for being named best portrait photographer in 405 Magazine.