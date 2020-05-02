First Lincoln County Covid-19 Death Reported

Farmstead Mother To Go

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a Covid-19 death in Lincoln County in its report shared on Saturday, May 2. The report also listed 103 new reported cases of the virus from the day before and eight additional deaths. The Lincoln County death was reported as a female in the 65 and older age group.

In Luther, and the 73054 zip code, the case number remains at one, a number first reported two weeks ago, with no death and no recovery reported of that case. A state health department spokesperson told The Luther Register those numbers are updated daily. Also of note, the statewide hospitalization number continues to decline, currently at 236 hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

More Data From OSDH

As of this advisory (May 2, 10:52 am), there are 3,851 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are eight additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 29-April 30. One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group. One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group. One in Texas County, a female in the 65 and older age group. One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group. One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group. One in Seminole County, a female in the 65 and older age group. One in Cleveland County, a female in the 50-64 age group. One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 238 total deaths in the state.

Yesterday OSDH released the Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report for the week of April 23 to 29. The report can be found here. Updated reports released in the future will be available here.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.