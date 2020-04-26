Round Barn Online Concerts

Farmstead Mother To Go

ARCADIA – Oklahoma City singer-songwriter Tanner Fields will present a Facebook Live concert on Saturday, May 2, on the Arcadia Round Barn Facebook page, and Midwest City singer-songwriter Joe Baxter will round out the weekend with a virtual concert on Sunday, May 3.

Fields, 23, is an Edmond native who got his start playing at church and open mic events. He now performs across Oklahoma at festivals, rodeos and venues such as Ponyboy and 51st Street Speakeasy.

While the barn is temporarily closed due to Covid-19, the weekly Saturday concerts known as Morning Music Sessions are presented virtually at 10:30 a.m. Round Barn music fans are encouraged to support the musicians through digital tipping methods.

Baxter, who coordinates the live music at the barn, will present an unplugged version of music typically performed by his original rock band, The Regular Joes. His 1 p.m. May 3 performance will be part of the Elm Tree Concert Series, which will be returned to an outdoor setting at the barn as soon as members of the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society determine it is safe to re-open.

The historical society depends on donations and gift shop sales to maintain the Route 66 icon. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 134, Arcadia, OK 73007.

For more information about music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.