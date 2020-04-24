State Releases New Covid-19 Weekly Report

Farmstead Mother To Go

News Release (April 24, 2020) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) released today the first of a new weekly epidemiology and surveillance report in an effort to provide an in-depth review of data collected around COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report released Friday provides data collected, April 17-23, and includes a comparison to data collected the previous week along with an explanation of updated case definitions, demographics and more. OSDH Interim State Epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe directed the project with a team of epidemiologists who collected and analyzed the data.

Key Points

660 confirmed cases in the past week—a decrease of approximately 2% from the week before (April 10 to 16).

48 deaths occurred in the past week—a decrease of approximately 6% from the week before (April 10 to 16).

608 individuals were ever hospitalized for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak and 135 are currently hospitalized.

69 counties (out of 77) with at least a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“This report provides us an outlet to share more in-depth information with the public,” said Wendelboe. “It provides a summary of what we observed during the week while adding information about new updates and guidances. We hope this information will help provide insight to the epidemiology involved with this response.”

Information provided in the report includes:

Confirmed cases

Probable cases

Recovered cases

Hospitalizations and deaths

Demographics by race, age and gender

Specimens tested

Comorbidities/chronic conditions

Affected populations in settings such as long term care and correctional facilities

The OSDH will continue to publish the report on a weekly basis as long as COVID-19 continues to be prominent in the state. Updated reports released in the future will be available here. For more information about COVID-19 in Oklahoma, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

