Oklahoma Lawmakers Launch “Help Your House” PSA

OKLAHOMA CITY (news release) – The House of Representatives released a public service announcement Monday reminding Oklahomans to care for their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Help Your House,” the 90-second video message is intended to raise awareness of the availability of mental health services in Oklahoma. It encourages people seeking help to contact the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, which offers COVID-19 support on its website at ok.gov/odmhsas and over the phone at 1-877-215-8336.

While working with constituents during the pandemic, House members have observed an increasing amount of mental health challenges constituents are facing in their districts.

House members are sharing the public service announcement in their districts through their social media channels, while asking news, mental health, public health, first responder and community organizations in their districts to do the same.

The video can be viewed on the House pages on Facebook and Twitter.

Organizations and individuals are encouraged to share the announcement using the following hashtags: #HelpYourHouse #OklahomaStandard #COVID19.