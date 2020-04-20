Luther: One Covid-19 Case

Farmstead Mother To Go

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 2,680 cases of Covid-19 in Oklahoma for Monday, April 20. Data also confirms one case, unrecovered in Luther. Find the interactive dashboard that lists cases by city here.

In descending order of cities with cases, Luther is near the bottom of the stack. Luther is less than 20 miles away from Oklahoma City that has the greatest number of reported cases with 420, with 17 deaths and 267 recoveries. Nearby Edmond lists 118 cases, five deaths and 97 recoveries.

Other data as of April 20, 2020, for our neighboring municipalities include: