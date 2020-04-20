Arcadia Round Barn’s Online Morning Music Lineup

Farmstead Mother To Go

ARCADIA – Singer-songwriters Amanda Cunningham and Nellie Marie Clay will present a Facebook Live concert at 10:30 a.m. April 25 on the Arcadia Round Barn Facebook page.

The Round Barn’s Saturday music concerts known as Morning Music switched to the Facebook Live format after the barn was temporarily closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The barn will remain closed until at least April 30, but continues to offer musical programming through its group Facebook page.

Shack

Cunningham, who began playing guitar and writing songs while attending Oklahoma State University, moved to Austin and toured nationwide before returning to Oklahoma City. Her most recent album is entitled “Run.”

Clay, who lives in Okemah, said she experienced a musical rebirth while living off the grid in Alaska. She then moved to Nashville where she established herself at the legendary Bluebird Café before returning to Oklahoma. Her latest album is entitled “Long Sunsets.”

Joe Baxter, who coordinates the live music at the barn, encouraged fans to listen to the concert and donate to the artists online. Musicians who perform at the Round Barn have lost much of their incomes due to concert postponements.

The Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society, which maintains the barn built in 1898, depends on donations and gift shop sales. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 134, Arcadia, OK 73007. Through Sept. 1, people who donate will be mailed premiums of gift shop merchandise, based on the amount of their gifts.

For more information about music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.