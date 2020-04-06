CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISIS

COVID DAILY NUMBER UPDATE

Numbers from Oklahoma State Department of Health

dawnshelton 14 hours ago
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

 

  • As of this advisory, there are 1,327 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
  • There are an additional five deaths:
    • Two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65.
    • One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 18-35 age group.
    • One in Osage County, a female older than 65.
    • One in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65
  • There are 51 total deaths in the state.
  • Over the weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February. The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized. This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 1,327
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,422
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 340
Deaths 51

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-06 at 7:00 a.m.

 Click here for detailed statistics.

