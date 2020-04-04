OBITUARY: Glenda Ruth Standage

Glenda Ruth Standage passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 1, 2020, at the age of 57. Ruth was born October 4, 1962, in Van Buren, Arkansas ,to Glen and Patsy (Crelia) Stuckey. Ruth was a daddy’s girl, she had a heart for the Lord, and she always put others before herself. She loved crafts, hunting, and working in her flower beds. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren; Ruth cherished her time with them.

She is preceded in death by her father, Glen Stuckey, one brother, Terry Stuckey and her grandparents.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Lynn Standage of Luther, OK; her mother, Patsy Stuckey of Guthrie, OK; her daughter, Jessica O’Neal (Josh) of Mulhall, OK; her son, Dana Keith Wilkerson of Stillwater, OK; two step-daughters, Latisha Standage of Glencoe, OK and April Standage of Orlando, OK; two step-sons, Justin Standage of Stillwater, OK and Austin Standage of Austin, TX; two sisters, Mary Biswell (Mike) of Guthrie, OK and Vicki Hagerman (Justin) of Perry, OK; one brother, Van Stuckey (Teresa) of Bokoshe, OK; and eighteen grand-kids, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Graveside service will be Monday, April 6, 2020 ,at 2:00 PM at Arcadia IOOF Cemetery in Arcadia, Oklahoma. Viewing will be Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S Main, until 6 pm; this time frame will allow those to view and stay in compliance with the gathering of 10 persons and under.