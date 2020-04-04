Obituary

OBITUARY: Glenda Ruth Standage

dawnshelton 1 hour ago
0 92 Less than a minute

Glenda Ruth Standage passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 1, 2020, at the age of 57. Ruth was born October 4, 1962, in Van Buren, Arkansas ,to Glen and Patsy (Crelia) Stuckey. Ruth was a daddy’s girl, she had a heart for the Lord, and she always put others before herself. She loved crafts, hunting, and working in her flower beds. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren; Ruth cherished her time with them.

She is preceded in death by her father, Glen Stuckey, one brother, Terry Stuckey and her grandparents.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Lynn Standage of Luther, OK; her mother, Patsy Stuckey of Guthrie, OK; her daughter, Jessica O’Neal (Josh) of Mulhall, OK; her son, Dana Keith Wilkerson of Stillwater, OK; two step-daughters, Latisha Standage of Glencoe, OK and April Standage of Orlando, OK; two step-sons, Justin Standage of Stillwater, OK and Austin Standage of Austin, TX; two sisters, Mary Biswell (Mike) of Guthrie, OK and Vicki Hagerman (Justin) of Perry, OK; one brother, Van Stuckey (Teresa) of Bokoshe, OK; and eighteen grand-kids, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Graveside service will be Monday, April 6, 2020 ,at 2:00 PM at Arcadia IOOF Cemetery in Arcadia, Oklahoma. Viewing will be Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S Main, until 6 pm; this time frame will allow those to view and stay in compliance with the gathering of 10 persons and under.

Tags

Related Articles

OBITUARY: Jim Briscoe

July 18, 2018

OBITUARY: Stephanie Ann Templeton

January 22, 2018

Remembering Larry McCuddy

March 28, 2018

OBITUARY: Mary Belle Booher

July 20, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker